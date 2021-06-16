Omega Flex, Inc. (NASDAQ:OFLX) Is About To Go Ex-Dividend, And It Pays A 0.9% Yield

It looks like Omega Flex, Inc. (NASDAQ:OFLX) is about to go ex-dividend in the next 4 days. The ex-dividend date is usually set to be one business day before the record date which is the cut-off date on which you must be present on the company's books as a shareholder in order to receive the dividend. The ex-dividend date is important as the process of settlement involves two full business days. So if you miss that date, you would not show up on the company's books on the record date. Thus, you can purchase Omega Flex's shares before the 21st of June in order to receive the dividend, which the company will pay on the 6th of July.

The company's next dividend payment will be US$0.30 per share, on the back of last year when the company paid a total of US$1.12 to shareholders. Based on the last year's worth of payments, Omega Flex stock has a trailing yield of around 0.9% on the current share price of $139.8. If you buy this business for its dividend, you should have an idea of whether Omega Flex's dividend is reliable and sustainable. So we need to check whether the dividend payments are covered, and if earnings are growing.

Dividends are usually paid out of company profits, so if a company pays out more than it earned then its dividend is usually at greater risk of being cut. Omega Flex paid out 52% of its earnings to investors last year, a normal payout level for most businesses. That said, even highly profitable companies sometimes might not generate enough cash to pay the dividend, which is why we should always check if the dividend is covered by cash flow. Over the last year it paid out 57% of its free cash flow as dividends, within the usual range for most companies.

It's encouraging to see that the dividend is covered by both profit and cash flow. This generally suggests the dividend is sustainable, as long as earnings don't drop precipitously.

Have Earnings And Dividends Been Growing?

NasdaqGM:OFLX Historic Dividend June 16th 2021

Businesses with strong growth prospects usually make the best dividend payers, because it's easier to grow dividends when earnings per share are improving. Investors love dividends, so if earnings fall and the dividend is reduced, expect a stock to be sold off heavily at the same time. With that in mind, we're encouraged by the steady growth at Omega Flex, with earnings per share up 6.7% on average over the last five years. While earnings have been growing at a credible rate, the company is paying out a majority of its earnings to shareholders. If management lifts the payout ratio further, we'd take this as a tacit signal that the company's growth prospects are slowing.

Many investors will assess a company's dividend performance by evaluating how much the dividend payments have changed over time. Omega Flex has delivered an average of 14% per year annual increase in its dividend, based on the past eight years of dividend payments. We're glad to see dividends rising alongside earnings over a number of years, which may be a sign the company intends to share the growth with shareholders.

To Sum It Up

Is Omega Flex an attractive dividend stock, or better left on the shelf? Earnings per share have been growing modestly and Omega Flex paid out a bit over half of its earnings and free cash flow last year. To summarise, Omega Flex looks okay on this analysis, although it doesn't appear a stand-out opportunity.

If you're not too concerned about Omega Flex's ability to pay dividends, you should still be mindful of some of the other risks that this business faces. To help with this, we've discovered 1 warning sign for Omega Flex that you should be aware of before investing in their shares.

