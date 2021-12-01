Omega Flex, Inc. (NASDAQ:OFLX) insiders who sold US$31m worth of stock earlier this year are probably glad they did so as market cap slides to US$1.2b

By selling US$31m worth of Omega Flex, Inc. (NASDAQ:OFLX) stock at an average sell price of US$146 over the last year, insiders seemed to have made the most of their holdings. The company's market valuation decreased by US$176m after the stock price dropped 13% over the past week, but insiders were spared from painful losses.

Although we don't think shareholders should simply follow insider transactions, we would consider it foolish to ignore insider transactions altogether.

Omega Flex Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

In fact, the recent sale by President Mark Albino was not their only sale of Omega Flex shares this year. They previously made an even bigger sale of -US$5.0m worth of shares at a price of US$145 per share. While insider selling is a negative, to us, it is more negative if the shares are sold at a lower price. It's of some comfort that this sale was conducted at a price well above the current share price, which is US$118. So it may not shed much light on insider confidence at current levels.

In the last year Omega Flex insiders didn't buy any company stock. You can see the insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year depicted in the chart below. By clicking on the graph below, you can see the precise details of each insider transaction!

NasdaqGM:OFLX Insider Trading Volume December 1st 2021

I will like Omega Flex better if I see some big insider buys. While we wait, check out this free list of growing companies with considerable, recent, insider buying.

Insiders at Omega Flex Have Sold Stock Recently

Over the last three months, we've seen significant insider selling at Omega Flex. In total, President Mark Albino dumped US$5.0m worth of shares in that time, and we didn't record any purchases whatsoever. Overall this makes us a bit cautious, but it's not the be all and end all.

Insider Ownership of Omega Flex

For a common shareholder, it is worth checking how many shares are held by company insiders. I reckon it's a good sign if insiders own a significant number of shares in the company. Omega Flex insiders own 43% of the company, currently worth about US$508m based on the recent share price. I like to see this level of insider ownership, because it increases the chances that management are thinking about the best interests of shareholders.

What Might The Insider Transactions At Omega Flex Tell Us?

An insider hasn't bought Omega Flex stock in the last three months, but there was some selling. Looking to the last twelve months, our data doesn't show any insider buying. But since Omega Flex is profitable and growing, we're not too worried by this. It is good to see high insider ownership, but the insider selling leaves us cautious. So these insider transactions can help us build a thesis about the stock, but it's also worthwhile knowing the risks facing this company. To help with this, we've discovered 3 warning signs (1 is significant!) that you ought to be aware of before buying any shares in Omega Flex.

But note: Omega Flex may not be the best stock to buy. So take a peek at this free list of interesting companies with high ROE and low debt.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

