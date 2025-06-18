Omega Flex, Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.34 Per Share

Omega Flex declares a quarterly dividend of $0.34 per share, payable July 10, 2025, to shareholders of record June 30, 2025.

Quiver AI Summary

Omega Flex, Inc. announced a quarterly dividend of $0.34 per share, which will be payable on July 10, 2025, to shareholders of record as of June 30, 2025. The company’s Board of Directors will evaluate future dividend amounts based on various factors, including the company's cash needs, operational results, financial condition, capital expenditure plans, and potential acquisitions. The press release includes forward-looking statements that reflect current expectations and are subject to uncertainties, advising readers against placing undue reliance on these projections.

Potential Positives

The Board of Directors declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.34 per share, signaling strong financial performance and commitment to returning value to shareholders.



The dividend payment is scheduled for July 10, 2025, demonstrating a consistent approach to shareholder returns and financial planning.



The Board's intention to review cash needs and operational results indicates a proactive approach to maintaining financial health and adaptability to market conditions.

Potential Negatives

The announcement of future dividends being contingent on various factors introduces uncertainty regarding the company's financial stability and shareholder returns.

The reliance on forward-looking statements indicating inherent uncertainties may create apprehension among investors about the company's future performance.

The omission of specific details about financial performance or metrics in the press release may raise questions regarding the company's transparency and overall health.

FAQ

What is the dividend amount declared by Omega Flex?

The Board of Directors declared a quarterly dividend of $0.34 per share.

When will the dividend be paid to shareholders?

The dividend will be payable on July 10, 2025, to shareholders of record on June 30, 2025.

How often will Omega Flex review its dividend payments?

The Board will review dividend payments on a quarterly basis.

What factors influence Omega Flex’s dividend decisions?

Factors include cash needs, results of operations, financial condition, capital plans, and potential acquisitions.

Are there any risks associated with Omega Flex’s forward-looking statements?

Yes, forward-looking statements involve uncertainties and risks that may affect actual results significantly.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release distributed by GlobeNewswire. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes. See the full release here.

$OFLX Insider Trading Activity

$OFLX insiders have traded $OFLX stock on the open market 2 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $OFLX stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

KEVIN R HOBEN (Executive Chairman) sold 972 shares for an estimated $30,666

EDWIN B. MORAN (President) purchased 500 shares for an estimated $14,860

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

$OFLX Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 53 institutional investors add shares of $OFLX stock to their portfolio, and 53 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

Full Release



EXTON, Pa., June 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Omega Flex, Inc. (the “Company”) (NASDAQ: OFLX) today announced that the Board of Directors declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.34 per share payable on July 10, 2025, to shareholders of record on June 30, 2025. In determining the amount of future regular quarterly dividends, the Board will review the cash needs of the Company, and based on results of operations, financial condition, capital expenditure plans, and consideration of possible acquisitions, as well as such other factors as the Board of Directors may consider relevant, determine on a quarterly basis the amount of a regular quarterly dividend.







INFORMATION CONCERNING FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS – This press release contains forward-looking statements, which are subject to inherent uncertainties which are difficult to predict and may be beyond the ability of Omega Flex to control. Certain statements in this press release constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 that are not historical facts, but rather reflect Omega Flex’s current expectations concerning future results and events. The words “believes,” “expects,” “intends,” “plans,” “anticipates,” “hopes,” “likely,” “will,” and similar expressions identify such forward-looking statements. Such forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other important factors that could cause the actual results, performance, or achievements of Omega Flex (or entities in which Omega Flex has interests) or industry results, to differ materially from future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which reflect management’s view only as of the date of this press release. Omega Flex undertakes no obligation to publicly release the result of any revisions to these forward-looking statements which may be made to reflect events or circumstances after the date hereof or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events, conditions, or circumstances.









Contact: Dean W. Rivest









(610) 524-7272













The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.