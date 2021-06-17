Omega Flex About To Put More Money In Your Pocket (OFLX)

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 6/21/21, Omega Flex Inc (Symbol: OFLX) will trade ex-dividend, for its quarterly dividend of $0.30, payable on 7/6/21. As a percentage of OFLX's recent stock price of $136.00, this dividend works out to approximately 0.22%.

In general, dividends are not always predictable; but looking at the history above can help in judging whether the most recent dividend from OFLX is likely to continue, and whether the current estimated yield of 0.88% on annualized basis is a reasonable expectation of annual yield going forward. The chart below shows the one year performance of OFLX shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, OFLX's low point in its 52 week range is $98.19 per share, with $193.60 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $136.00.

In Thursday trading, Omega Flex Inc shares are currently down about 3.1% on the day.

