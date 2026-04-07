Omega Flex About To Put More Money In Your Pocket (OFLX)

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel , on 4/9/26, Omega Flex Inc (Symbol: OFLX) will trade ex-dividend, for its quarterly dividend of $0.34, payable on 4/21/26. As a percentage of OFLX's recent stock price of $32.49, this dividend works out to approximately 1.05%, so look for shares of Omega Flex Inc to trade 1.05% lower — all else being equal — when OFLX shares open for trading on 4/9/26.

In general, dividends are not always predictable; but looking at the history above can help in judging whether the most recent dividend from OFLX is likely to continue, and whether the current estimated yield of 4.19% on annualized basis is a reasonable expectation of annual yield going forward. The chart below shows the one year performance of OFLX shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, OFLX's low point in its 52 week range is $25.58 per share, with $37.92 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $32.38.

According to the ETF Finder at ETF Channel, OFLX makes up 1.12% of the Roundhill Acquirers Deep Value ETF (Symbol: DEEP) which is trading higher by about 1.3% on the day Tuesday. (see other ETFs holding OFLX).

In Tuesday trading, Omega Flex Inc shares are currently up about 0.1% on the day.

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.