Omega exits stakes in Devon, Las Vegas Sands, KBR, and Paramount Global

Leon Cooperman’s Omega Advisors disclosed in an SEC filing its holdings as of September 30, 2024. Omega exited a number of positions during the quarter, including by size of previous position, Devon (DVN), Las Vegas Sands (LVS), KBR (KBR), and Paramount Global (PARA). Omega increased its stake in a number of holdings, including by size of previous position, Elevance (ELV), Fidelis Insurance (FIHL), MP Materials (MP), Sea Ltd (SE), and OneMain (OMF). Omega reduced its stake in a number of holdings, including by size of previous position, DT Midstream (DTM), Apollo Global (APO), Cigna (CI), and CommScope (COMM). Omega’s top holdings as of September 30, in order of size, were Mr Cooper (COOP), Vertiv (VRT), Energy Transfer (ET), Apollo Global, and WillScot Holdings (WSC).

