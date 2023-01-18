Omega Diagnostics Sees EBITDA Loss In FY; Unable To Fulfil Current Orders Before Year End

(RTTNews) - Omega Diagnostics Group PLC (ODX.L) issued a trading update which reflects lower than expected revenue, significant back-end phasing of orders, but a stronger opening order book for fiscal 2024. Full year revenues from the Health and Nutrition business are now expected to be in the range of 7.5-8.0 million pounds for the year ended 31 March 2023. This will result in an EBITDA loss from continuing operations of approximately 1.0 million pounds. Year-end cash levels are expected to remain substantial and will be approximately 5.0 million pounds.

Omega Diagnostics noted that it has faced several headwinds that have impacted the ability to fulfill orders ahead of 31 March 2023. Whilst the current order book is 2.5 million pounds and further orders are expected, a number of orders will move into fiscal 2024, the Group said.

Jag Grewal, CEO of Omega, said: "We are now bringing forward our plans to improve our manufacturing capabilities in order to meet expected demand. We remain confident in our decision to focus our growth plans on the US market, as it remains the largest market for food sensitively testing globally."

Looking forward, the Group still fully expects fiscal 2024 to be a year of significant revenue growth and a return to positive EBITDA. The Group noted that it has identified a number of opportunities to improve operational efficiency and manufacturing capability in the near term.

