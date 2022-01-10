Omega Diagnostics Announces Confirmation Of Detection Of Omicron Variant

(RTTNews) - Omega Diagnostics Group Plc. (ODX.L) said that its technology partner Mologic Ltd has re-confirmed that the Mologic Covios Ag lateral flow test, performs with the same high accuracy on the Omicron variant as it does with existing known variants.

Mologic's studies are ongoing to determine the absolute performance of the test across the use case settings and in laboratory environments to produce a comprehensive analysis of the detection of Omicron. No data exists to suggest there is an issue, be that in silico or in trials.

On 14 December 2021, Omega Diagnostics, dealing in health and nutrition products, said that its Visitect Covid-19 antigen test is capable of detecting the Omicron variant, as effective as other existing virus variants.

