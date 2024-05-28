News & Insights

Omda AS Initiates Share Buyback Program

May 28, 2024 — 09:26 am EDT

Omda AS has announced a share buyback program starting 28 May 2024 and ending 25 April 2026, with a maximum spend of NOK 29.98 million and a cap of NOK 50 per share. The repurchased shares will be used as consideration for future acquisitions and managed by Carnegie AS, independent of Omda AS. Omda specializes in healthcare and emergency services software, serving over 500 customers across 27 countries.

