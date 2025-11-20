OMCL or HIMS: Which Is the Better Value Stock Right Now?

Investors looking for stocks in the Medical Info Systems sector might want to consider either Omnicell (OMCL) or Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (HIMS). But which of these two companies is the best option for those looking for undervalued stocks? Let's take a closer look.

The best way to find great value stocks is to pair a strong Zacks Rank with an impressive grade in the Value category of our Style Scores system. The Zacks Rank is a proven strategy that targets companies with positive earnings estimate revision trends, while our Style Scores work to grade companies based on specific traits.

Omnicell and Hims & Hers Health, Inc. are sporting Zacks Ranks of #2 (Buy) and #4 (Sell), respectively, right now. The Zacks Rank favors stocks that have recently seen positive revisions to their earnings estimates, so investors should rest assured that OMCL has an improving earnings outlook. But this is just one piece of the puzzle for value investors.

Value investors are also interested in a number of tried-and-true valuation metrics that help show when a company is undervalued at its current share price levels.

The Value category of the Style Scores system identifies undervalued companies by looking at a number of key metrics. These include the long-favored P/E ratio, P/S ratio, earnings yield, cash flow per share, and a variety of other fundamentals that help us determine a company's fair value.

OMCL currently has a forward P/E ratio of 22.04, while HIMS has a forward P/E of 74.68. We also note that OMCL has a PEG ratio of 2.56. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. HIMS currently has a PEG ratio of 7.13.

Another notable valuation metric for OMCL is its P/B ratio of 1.27. The P/B ratio is used to compare a stock's market value with its book value, which is defined as total assets minus total liabilities. For comparison, HIMS has a P/B of 14.03.

These metrics, and several others, help OMCL earn a Value grade of B, while HIMS has been given a Value grade of D.

OMCL has seen stronger estimate revision activity and sports more attractive valuation metrics than HIMS, so it seems like value investors will conclude that OMCL is the superior option right now.

