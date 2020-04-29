OMCL Makes Bullish Cross Above Critical Moving Average

In trading on Wednesday, shares of Omnicell Inc (Symbol: OMCL) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $75.58, changing hands as high as $75.90 per share. Omnicell Inc shares are currently trading up about 6.8% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of OMCL shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, OMCL's low point in its 52 week range is $54.24 per share, with $94.85 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $75.38.

