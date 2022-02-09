OMCL Makes Bullish Cross Above Critical Moving Average

In trading on Wednesday, shares of Omnicell Inc (Symbol: OMCL) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $157.30, changing hands as high as $157.52 per share. Omnicell Inc shares are currently trading up about 2.5% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of OMCL shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, OMCL's low point in its 52 week range is $119.76 per share, with $187.285 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $156.66.

Click here to find out which 9 other stocks recently crossed above their 200 day moving average »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.