OMCL Crosses Below Key Moving Average Level

In trading on Tuesday, shares of Omnicell Inc (Symbol: OMCL) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $156.14, changing hands as low as $155.23 per share. Omnicell Inc shares are currently trading off about 4.1% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of OMCL shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, OMCL's low point in its 52 week range is $116.07 per share, with $187.285 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $157.62.

