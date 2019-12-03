OMC Makes Notable Cross Below Critical Moving Average

In trading on Tuesday, shares of Omnicom Group, Inc. (Symbol: OMC) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $78.14, changing hands as low as $77.20 per share. Omnicom Group, Inc. shares are currently trading off about 2% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of OMC shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, OMC's low point in its 52 week range is $68.58 per share, with $85.05 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $77.80.

