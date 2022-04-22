ETFs

Omar Aguilar of Schwab Asset Management Discusses Personalized Direct Indexing on ETF TV

Deborah Fuhr
London April 22, 2022, ETF TV News #112 Omar Aguilar, Chief Executive Officer and Chief Investment Officer, Schwab Asset Management discusses personalized direct indexing with Margareta Hricova and Deborah Fuhr on ETF TV #PressPlay https://bit.ly/3jZnViC

Last week, there were 16 new listings from 11 issuers and 70 new cross listings.

Issuers last week include: Amundi, CI Global Asset Management, DWS, GF Fund, Global X ETFs, Goldman Sachs Asset Management, HSBC ETFs, iShares, Korea Investment & Securities, Pacer ETFs, Shinhan BNP Paribas

Deborah Fuhr, partner and co-founder of ETFGI, an independent research and consulting firm providing services to investors and the ETF industry. Prior roles Global Head of ETF Research and Implementation Strategy and a Managing Director at BlackRock/BGI for 3 years and Managing Director and head of the Investment Strategies Group for 11 years.

