Omar Aguilar of Schwab Asset Management Discusses Personalized Direct Indexing on ETF TV

London April 22, 2022, ETF TV News #112 Omar Aguilar, Chief Executive Officer and Chief Investment Officer, Schwab Asset Management discusses personalized direct indexing with Margareta Hricova and Deborah Fuhr on ETF TV #PressPlay https://bit.ly/3jZnViC

Listen to podcasts of this and prior episodes of ETF TV on Apple on Spotify.

Last week, there were 16 new listings from 11 issuers and 70 new cross listings.



Issuers last week include: Amundi, CI Global Asset Management, DWS, GF Fund, Global X ETFs, Goldman Sachs Asset Management, HSBC ETFs, iShares, Korea Investment & Securities, Pacer ETFs, Shinhan BNP Paribas

ETF TV your insight into the world of exchange-traded funds, issuers and investment. Register to receive updates and watch prior episodes at www.ETFtv.net. MP4:https://we.tl/t-jTQH6zrWD6

ETF TV News is sponsored by Syntax Advisors https://www.syntaxadvisors.com/. Syntax Advisors offers a family of Syntax Stratified ETFs that aim to deliver a diversified return by providing investors with rules-based exposure to business risks.

Please email Press Releases to press@ETFtv.net

Disclaimer: ETF TV is a news update and is intended for informational purposes only. ETF TV does not provide investment advice nor recommend products.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.