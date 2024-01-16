News & Insights

Omantel hires banks for 7-year debut sukuk-IFR

January 16, 2024 — 04:25 am EST

Jan 16 (Reuters) - State-owned Oman Telecommunications Company (Omantel) is planning to issue 7-year dollar-denominated debut Islamic bond or sukuk, fixed income news service IFR reported on Tuesday.

Citigroup and JPMorgan have been selected as joint global coordinators and joint bookrunners, while Bank ABC, Bank Muscat, Dubai Islamic Bank, First Abu Dhabi Bank, and Standard Chartered Bank will also act as joint bookrunners, IFR said.

In late October, the telecom operator put off the sukuk issuance after it received bridge loan to settle its outstanding bonds. (Reporting by Shamsuddin Mohd, Editing by Louise Heavens) ((Shamsuddin.Mohd@thomsonreuters.com;)) Keywords: OMANTEL SUKUK/ (URGENT)

