Oman's Rakiza infrastructure fund closes at more than $1 bln

DUBAI, March 21 (Reuters) - Infrastructure investor Rakiza, which was set up to invest in Oman and Saudi Arabia, on Tuesday said it had closed its first fund at more than $1 billion.

The fund has already deployed 25% of its capital across three projects in Oman and several other investments are close to financial completion, including its first acquisition in Saudi Arabia, Rakiza said in a statement.

Saudi Arabia's Public Investment Fund (PIF) put 1.13 billion riyals ($300.8 million) into Rakiza last year.

Saudi Arabia has stepped up investments into Oman in the past year or so in a show of support for one of the Gulf's weaker economies as it recovers from the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic.

In October PIF established five regional investment companies in Oman, Jordan, Bahrain, Sudan and Iraq, targeting various sectors.

Rakiza is co-managed by Oman Infrastructure Investment Management and London-based investment firm Equitix.

"Driven by Rakiza’s local investment teams in our Riyadh and Muscat offices, we aim to deliver on the fund’s return objectives by investing in and developing compelling essential infrastructure projects in Oman and Saudi Arabia," Equitix Chief Executive Hugh Crossley said in the statement.

