Commodities

Oman's OQ to study feasibility of producing green, blue ammonia -ONA

December 05, 2022 — 05:46 am EST

Written by Reuters ->

DUBAI, Dec 5 (Reuters) - Oman's OQ has signed a memorandum of understanding with shipping group A.P. Moller-Maersk MAERSKb.CO, Japan's Sumitomo 8053.T and Omani logistics provider Asyad to study the feasibility of producing green ammonia and green methanol at Duqm and Salalah ports, state news agency ONA said on Monday.

State energy company OQ also signed a memorandum of understanding with the Oman India Fertiliser Company to study the feasibility of producing blue ammonia in Sur, ONA added.

(Reporting by Lina Najem Editing by David Goodman )

((Lina.Najem@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
Commodities
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.