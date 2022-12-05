Oman's OQ to study feasibility of producing green, blue ammonia -ONA

DUBAI, Dec 5 (Reuters) - Oman's OQ has signed a memorandum of understanding with shipping group A.P. Moller-Maersk MAERSKb.CO, Japan's Sumitomo 8053.T and Omani logistics provider Asyad to study the feasibility of producing green ammonia and green methanol at Duqm and Salalah ports, state news agency ONA said on Monday.

State energy company OQ also signed a memorandum of understanding with the Oman India Fertiliser Company to study the feasibility of producing blue ammonia in Sur, ONA added.

(Reporting by Lina Najem Editing by David Goodman )

((Lina.Najem@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.