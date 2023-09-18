Oman's OQ Gas Networks sets price range for IPO

DUBAI, Sept 18 (Reuters) - Oman's OQ Gas Networks (OQGN), the pipeline business of state oil giant OQ, has set the offer price range for its initial public offering (IPO), it said in a regulatory filing.

The company plans to float up to 49% of its shares in what could be Oman's largest IPO in almost two decades.

OQGN has indicated a range between 131 and 140 Omani baisas per share - equating to 0.131 and 0.140 rials ($0.34-$0.36) - to institutional investors and 126 baisas per share for individual investors, its statement to the Capital Market Authority said.

Its plans to float about 2.12 billion shares would value the company at about 588 million rials ($1.53 billion), according to Reuters calculations based on indications of allocations to various investor categories.

Oman follows neighbours Abu Dhabi and Saudi Arabia in looking at sales of stakes in energy assets, capitalising on a rebound in crude prices to attract foreign investors.

OQ's oil drilling business, Abraj Energy Services, raised $244 million with the sale of a 49% stake last March.

As the exclusive operator of Oman's gas transport system, OQGN supplies natural gas to power plants, free zones, industrial clusters, LNG complexes and other customers.

The IPO subscription period is expected to begin this month, with a listing on the Muscat stock exchange in October.

($1 = 0.3850 Omani rials)

(Reporting by Rachna Uppal and Yousef Saba Editing by David Goodman)

((rachna.uppal@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.