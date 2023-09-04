News & Insights

World Markets
BAC

Oman's OQ Gas Networks plans to float up to 49% of its shares and list on MSX

September 04, 2023 — 03:03 am EDT

Written by Hadeel Al Sayegh for Reuters ->

DUBAI, Sept 4 (Reuters) - Oman's OQ Gas Networks (OQGN), the pipelines business of state oil giant OQ, said on Monday it plans to float up to 49% of its shares and list on the Muscat bourse.

The offering will provide investors with access to the growth of the company that holds a natural monopoly over essential gas transportation in the country, the company said in a statement.

BofA Securities BAC.N, Bank Muscat BKMB.OM and EFG Hermes HRHO.CA are acting as joint global coordinators.

($1 = 0.3850 Omani rials)

(Reporting by Hadeel Al Sayegh, Editing by Louise Heavens)

((Hadeel.AlSayegh@thomsonreuters.com; +971566883310;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

World MarketsUS Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

BAC

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.