Oman's OQ Gas Networks plans to float up to 49% of its shares and list on MSX

DUBAI, Sept 4 (Reuters) - Oman's OQ Gas Networks (OQGN), the pipelines business of state oil giant OQ, said on Monday it plans to float up to 49% of its shares and list on the Muscat bourse.

The offering will provide investors with access to the growth of the company that holds a natural monopoly over essential gas transportation in the country, the company said in a statement.

BofA Securities BAC.N, Bank Muscat BKMB.OM and EFG Hermes HRHO.CA are acting as joint global coordinators.

($1 = 0.3850 Omani rials)

(Reporting by Hadeel Al Sayegh, Editing by Louise Heavens)

((Hadeel.AlSayegh@thomsonreuters.com; +971566883310;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.