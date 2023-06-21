Oman's Hydrom signs green hydrogen projects worth $10 bln -ONA

CAIRO, June 21 (Reuters) - Oman's Hydrom signed agreements worth $10 billion to develop two new green hydrogen production projects with the POSCO-ENGIE consortium and the Hyport Duqm consortium, state news agency (ONA) reported on Wednesday.

The new projects will be located in the Al Wusta governorate, ONA said.

(Reporting by Alaa Swilam, editing by Deepa Babington)

