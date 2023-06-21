News & Insights

Oman's Hydrom signs green hydrogen projects worth $10 bln -ONA

June 21, 2023 — 01:09 pm EDT

CAIRO, June 21 (Reuters) - Oman's Hydrom signed agreements worth $10 billion to develop two new green hydrogen production projects with the POSCO-ENGIE consortium and the Hyport Duqm consortium, state news agency (ONA) reported on Wednesday.

The new projects will be located in the Al Wusta governorate, ONA said.

