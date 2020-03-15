Oman's Bank Muscat signs $650 mln loan with 20 banks

DUBAI, March 15 (Reuters) - Oman's Bank Muscat BKMB.OM said on Sunday it signed a $650 million three-year loan with 20 lenders.

The Omani bank said it will use the loan to finance projects and refinance an existing loan, according to a statement on its website.

(Reporting by Hadeel Al Sayegh, editing by Davide Barbuscia)

