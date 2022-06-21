Oman's Asyad seeks private sector participation in some assets -Asharq TV

Contributor
Moataz Mohamed Reuters
Published

Oman logistics group Asyad plans to exit non-strategic assets, its chief executive told Asharq television on Tuesday.

June 21 (Reuters) - Oman logistics group Asyad plans to exit non-strategic assets, its chief executive told Asharq television on Tuesday.

Abdulrahman Al Hatmi added that the state-owned group will seek private sector participation in some assets directly or through public offerings.

(Reporting by Moataz Mohamed Editing by David Goodman)

((moataz.mohamed@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More