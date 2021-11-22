Oman's Asyad seeks offers of interest in expanding Suwaiq port - state media

Omar Fahmy Reuters
Published

Oman logistics group Asyad has invited local and international companies to send offers of interest in expanding Suwaiq port on the Gulf of Oman, the state news agency reported on Monday.

Ahmed bin Mohamed al-Abri, CEO of Asyad, said the expansion aimed to enable the port to handle large ships and all types of general, liquid and bulk goods, the agency said.

Port capacity will reach 10 million tonnes annually, half of it for general cargo and the rest for bulk materials, it said. The project also includes the construction of multi-purpose berths with a depth of 14 meters to accommodate large ships.

(Reporting by Omar Fahmy; Writing by Moataz Abdelrahiem; Editing by Gareth Jones)

