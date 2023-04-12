Oman's Ahli Bank disapproves merger offer from Bank Dhofar

Recasts with disapproval from board

DUBAI, April 12 (Reuters) - Ahli Bank in Oman ABOB.OM said on Wednesday its board disapproved a merger offer from Oman's second-biggest lender Bank Dhofar BKDB.OM.

Ahli Bank, part owned by Bahrain's Ahli Bank, said in a bourse filing its board decided not to accept a non-binding merger offer from Bank Dhofar.

"The Board of Directors has studied the proposal and decided not to accept it," the statement said without providing a reason for the board's decision.

The smaller lender announced on Tuesday it received an offer to combine with Bank Dhofar, which would have created an entity with more than $19 billion in assets.

Bank Dhofar has $11.2 billion in assets, while Ahli Bank in Oman has about $7.9 billion in assets, financial statements showed.

Last year, HSBC Bank Oman and local rival Sohar International Bank entered into a binding merger agreement, which was awarded approval from the central bank in February. The merger is expected to complete in the second half of this year.

