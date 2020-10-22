Oman to hasten social protection system, eyes projects worth $1 bln
Oman will hasten creation of a national social protection system, looking to carry out development projects worth 371 million Omani rials ($964 million), the state-run Oman News Agency said on Thursday, citing a decision by the sultan. ($1=0.3850 Omani rials) (Reporting by Maher Chmaytelli; Editing by Clarence Fernandez) ((maher.chmaytelli@thomsonreuters.com;)) nD5N2G100O
DUBAI, Oct 22 (Reuters) - Oman will hasten creation of a national social protection system, looking to carry out development projects worth 371 million Omani rials ($964 million), the state-run Oman News Agency said on Thursday, citing a decision by the sultan.
($1=0.3850 Omani rials)
(Reporting by Maher Chmaytelli; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)
((maher.chmaytelli@thomsonreuters.com;))
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.