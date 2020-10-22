Oman to hasten social protection system, eyes projects worth $1 bln

DUBAI, Oct 22 (Reuters) - Oman will hasten creation of a national social protection system, looking to carry out development projects worth 371 million Omani rials ($964 million), the state-run Oman News Agency said on Thursday, citing a decision by the sultan.

($1=0.3850 Omani rials)

