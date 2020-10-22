Oman to hasten social protection system, eyes projects worth $1 bln

Contributor
Maher Chmaytelli Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/CHRISTOPHER PIKE

Oman will hasten creation of a national social protection system, looking to carry out development projects worth 371 million Omani rials ($964 million), the state-run Oman News Agency said on Thursday, citing a decision by the sultan. ($1=0.3850 Omani rials) (Reporting by Maher Chmaytelli; Editing by Clarence Fernandez) ((maher.chmaytelli@thomsonreuters.com;)) nD5N2G100O

DUBAI, Oct 22 (Reuters) - Oman will hasten creation of a national social protection system, looking to carry out development projects worth 371 million Omani rials ($964 million), the state-run Oman News Agency said on Thursday, citing a decision by the sultan.

($1=0.3850 Omani rials)

(Reporting by Maher Chmaytelli; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)

((maher.chmaytelli@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters