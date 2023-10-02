Oman Telecommunications hires banks for 7-year debut sukuk-IFR

Oct 2 (Reuters) - State-owned Oman Telecommunications Company (Omantel) has hired banks for the sale of 7-year dollar-denominated debut Islamic bond, fixed income news service IFR reported on Monday.

Citigroup and J.P. Morgan have been selected as joint global coordinators and joint bookrunners, while Bank ABC, Bank Muscat, Dubai Islamic Bank, First Abu Dhabi Bank, and Standard Chartered Bank will also act as joint bookrunners.

The banks will arrange a series of fixed-income investor meetings starting Monday, followed by an issuance of benchmark-sized sukuk should market conditions permit, IFR said.

(Reporting by Md Manzer Hussain; Editing by Susan Fenton)

((MdManzer.Hussain@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.