Oman Telecommunications hires banks for 7-year debut sukuk-IFR

October 02, 2023 — 10:17 am EDT

Written by Md Manzer Hussain for Reuters ->

Oct 2 (Reuters) - State-owned Oman Telecommunications Company (Omantel) has hired banks for the sale of 7-year dollar-denominated debut Islamic bond, fixed income news service IFR reported on Monday.

Citigroup and J.P. Morgan have been selected as joint global coordinators and joint bookrunners, while Bank ABC, Bank Muscat, Dubai Islamic Bank, First Abu Dhabi Bank, and Standard Chartered Bank will also act as joint bookrunners.

The banks will arrange a series of fixed-income investor meetings starting Monday, followed by an issuance of benchmark-sized sukuk should market conditions permit, IFR said.

(Reporting by Md Manzer Hussain; Editing by Susan Fenton)

((MdManzer.Hussain@thomsonreuters.com;))

