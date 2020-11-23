Oman tapping existing bonds for $500 million -document

Oman is offering $500 million of bonds due in 2027 and 2032 for sale in a tap of outstanding issues, a document from one of the banks arranging the reopening showed on Monday.

Oman gave initial price guidance for the tap of around 6.6% for the bonds due in 2027 and around 7.2% for the bonds due in 2032, the document showed. The deal is expected to close later on Monday.

Citi, HSBC, Natixis and Standard Chartered are arranging the deal.

