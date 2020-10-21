Oman starts marketing two-part dollar bond issuance - document

Contributor
Davide Barbuscia Reuters
Published

Oman has started marketing a two-part U.S. dollar bond issuance comprising seven and 12-year bonds, a document showed on Wednesday.

DUBAI, Oct 21 (Reuters) - Oman has started marketing a two-part U.S. dollar bond issuance comprising seven and 12-year bonds, a document showed on Wednesday.

The Gulf state is marketing the seven-year paper in the 7% area and the 12-year in the 7.625% area, according to the document issued by one of the banks leading the deal.

Oman had announced on Monday plans to issue also a three-year tranche.

(Reporting by Davide Barbuscia; Editing by Andrew Heavens)

((Davide.Barbuscia@thomsonreuters.com; +971522604297; Reuters Messaging: davide.barbuscia.reuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More