News & Insights

Oman posts budget surplus of $1.7 billion in first half of 2023

August 13, 2023 — 06:26 am EDT

Written by Ahmed Elimam for Reuters ->

Updates with details

DUBAI, Aug 13 (Reuters) - Oman posted a budget surplus of 656 million rials ($1.71 billion) at the end of the first half of 2023, compared with 784 million rials in the same period in 2022, the state news agency reported on Sunday.

Oman has approved a 2023 budget with a deficit of 1.3 billion rials, or 3% of GDP, after posting a surplus of nearly $3 billion last year.

Gulf oil producers last year benefited from a sharp rise in oil prices, which surged past $100 a barrel after Russia's invasion of Ukraine exacerbated concerns about disruptions to global energy supply.

The budget for this year is based on an average oil price of $55 a barrel. The 2022 budget was based on an oil price assumption of $50 a barrel, but the government later estimated prices averaged $94 a barrel last year.

Oil prices have come off a high of nearly $124 last year, though production cuts by Saudi-led OPEC and its Russia-led allies have helped prices notch their seventh consecutive weekly gain. Brent crude was trading at $86.81 a barrel on Sunday.

Along with Bahrain, Oman is one of the most heavily indebted of the oil- and gas-exporting Gulf countries relative to its size, though it has been paying down some of its debt.

Moody's upgraded Oman's rating to Ba2 in May and maintained a positive outlook, citing stronger fiscal metrics. Also earlier this year, Fitch and S&P both revised their outlooks on Oman's BB rating to positive from stable.

($1 = 0.3840 Omani rials)

(Reporting by Ahmed Elimam; Writing by Yousef Saba; Editing by Andrew Heavens and Hugh Lawson)

((Yousef.Saba@thomsonreuters.com; +971562166204; https://twitter.com/YousefSaba))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.