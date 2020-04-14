Oman orders government agencies to cut spending by at least 10%

Adds context

DUBAI, April 14 (Reuters) - Oman's finance ministry has told all government agencies to cut their operating budgets by at least 10% this year to counter a slide in oil prices, including by reviewing salaries and benefits.

The move comes after the government cut the budget allocated to government agencies for 2020 by 5% last month in response to the financial challenges the oil-exporting nation faces.

The ministry said the decision was being taken as part of efforts "to deal with the financial and economic conditions affecting the Sultanate as a result of the sharp drop in oil prices", state media reported on Tuesday.

All operational budgets would be reviewed and exceptional bonuses for state employees would be halted, according to the finance ministry. It said the decision applied to all ministries, agencies and public entities, as well as security and military bodies.

Oman, whose sovereign bonds are rated 'junk' by all major rating agencies, is expected to see its deficit widen this year because of lower oil prices. Its economy, burdened by high levels of debt, is also struggling under a slowdown caused by the new coronavirus outbreak.

As of April 14, Oman had registered 813 coronavirus cases, with 4 deaths.

(Reporting by Alaa Swilam; Writing by Yousef Saba; Editing by Pravin Char)

((Yousef.Saba@thomsonreuters.com; +971562166204))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.