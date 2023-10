DUBAI, Oct 23 (Reuters) - Oman LNG signed on Monday shareholders and gas supply agreements with a number of international companies, the Oman state news agency reported.

The agreements aim to contribute to enhancing Oman’s revenue from natural gas, it said.

(Reporting by Nayera Abdallah; editing by Jason Neely)

((Nayera.Abdallah@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.