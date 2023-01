CAIRO, Jan 18 (Reuters) - Oman LNG agreed with Thailand's PTT Pcl PTTEP.BK and France's TotalEnergies TTEF.PA to supply up to 1.6 million metric tonnes per year of liquefied natural gas (LNG) starting from 2025, the Omani state news agency reported on Wednesday.

(Reporting by Enas Alashray; Editing by Louise Heavens)

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.