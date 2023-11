DUBAI, Nov 21 (Reuters) - Oman LNG on Monday signed a 9-year agreement to supply BP BP.L with around 1 million metric tons of liquefied natural gas (LNG) a year starting from 2026, the Omani state news agency reported.

(Reporting by Jana Choukeir)

((Jana.Choukeir@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.