Oman LNG and Shell sign agreement for carbon-neutral LNG

DUBAI, June 8 (Reuters) - Oman LNG and Royal Dutch Shell have signed an agreement to deliver the Sultanate's first carbon-neutral liquefied natural gas (LNG) cargo, the companies said on Tuesday.

"The cargo is the first carbon-neutral LNG from the Middle East using nature-based carbon credits to offset full lifecycle CO2 emissions generated across the LNG value chain," Oman LNG said on Twitter.

(Reporting by Dubai newsroom, writing by Raya Jalabi; Editing by Kirsten Donovan)

((Raya.Jalabi@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.