Oman Hydrogen signs agreements for green hydrogen worth more than $20 bln

CAIRO,March 14 (Reuters) - Oman Hydrogen LLC signed 6 agreements for green hydrogen production in Oman with investments worth more than $20 billion, accoding to the Omani state news agency.

The deal includes several developers from different countries and will last for seven years, the state agency added.

(Reporting by Yomna Ehab; writing by Omar Abdel-Razek)

