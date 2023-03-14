Oman Hydrogen signs agreements for green hydrogen worth more than $20 bln

March 14, 2023 — 08:11 am EDT

CAIRO,March 14 (Reuters) - Oman Hydrogen LLC signed 6 agreements for green hydrogen production in Oman with investments worth more than $20 billion, accoding to the Omani state news agency.

The deal includes several developers from different countries and will last for seven years, the state agency added.

