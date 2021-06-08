Oman expected to raise $1.5 billion in year's second international debt sale

DUBAI, June 8 (Reuters) - Oman is expected to sell $1.5 billion in nine-year sukuk, or Islamic bonds and tightened price guidance after it received more than $8.5 billion in orders for its second international debt sale of the year, a document showed on Tuesday.

Citi C.N, Gulf International Bank, HSBC HSBA.L, Standard Chartered STAN.L, Bank ABC and Bank Muscat BKMB.OM are arranging the deal, which is expected to launch later on Tuesday, according to the document from one of the banks on the deal.

(Reporting by Yousef Saba; Editing by Alex Richardson)

