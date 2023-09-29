Oman crude OSP for November up $6.20 at $92.77 a barrel

SINGAPORE, Sept 29 (Reuters) - The official selling price (OSP) for Oman crude oil will rise by $6.20 to $92.77 a barrel in November, according to Reuters calculations based on data from the Dubai Mercantile Exchange (DME).

The November Oman OSP is the average of daily Oman settlements for the front-month contract at 0830 GMT throughout September.

The Dubai crude OSP, set at a premium of $0.05 per barrel to DME Oman, is at $92.82 a barrel for November.

(Reporting by Jeslyn Lerh; Editing by Susan Fenton)

