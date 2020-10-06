Oman Central Bank Warns on Crypto ‘Risk,’ Singles Out Dagcoin
The Central Bank of Oman (CBO) has warned citizens and residents of the Ã¢ÂÂhigh risksÃ¢ÂÂ of using cryptocurrencies in a statement issued through the Oman News Agency.
- The CBO said crypto assets are Ã¢ÂÂare fraught with high risks due to the fluctuation of their value significantly and the risks of being used for electronic piracy and fraud.Ã¢ÂÂ
- The warning, reported by the Times of Oman Tuesday, specifically highlighted the risks of investing in Dagcoin, a cryptocurrency that the BBC recently said in a podcast has seen an influx of promoters from accused Ponzi scheme OneCoin.
- JordanÃ¢ÂÂs central bank issued a similar warning mentioning Dagcoin last year.
- The Oman central bank further clarified that it has not issued any licenses for the trading of cryptocurrencies and that cryptocurrencies are not guaranteed in the Gulf state as money.
- Ã¢ÂÂAnyone who deals in these cryptocurrencies, Ã¢ÂÂ¦ does so on his own responsibility,Ã¢ÂÂ reads the statement.
