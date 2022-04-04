Oman bonds rally after S&P's rating upgrade

DUBAI, April 4 (Reuters) - Omani government bonds have rallied following S&P's upgrade of its credit rating on Friday, as high oil prices and economic reforms under a relatively new ruler lift the Gulf country's outlook.

S&P Global Ratings upgraded Oman's sovereign rating to 'BB-' from 'B+' with a stable outlook and improved its future expectation for Oman's net debt-to-GDP.

"Higher oil prices, rising hydrocarbon production, and the government's fiscal reform program are improving Oman's fiscal and external trajectory," S&P said.

Oman, which according to S&P gets 75% of fiscal receipts from hydrocarbon products, has introduced some reforms to diversify revenues, including introducing a 5% value-added tax last year.

The reforms and a shake-up of state entities are being driven by Sultan Haitham bin Tariq al-Said, who took the throne in early 2020 after the death of Sultan Qaboos, who ruled the small oil producer for nearly five decades.

"The government wisely said they will use the higher oil price to reduce debt rather than going loose on spending. The main challenge in the near future is not to see any signs of reform fatigue now that oil prices are that high," said Mohamed Abu Basha, lead economist covering the MENA region for EFG Hermes.

Oman said last week it would use an expected fiscal surplus - which would be its first since 2014 - to cut public debt to 19.46 billion riyals ($50.55 billion) by the end of April.

Following news of S&P's upgrade, Oman government bonds rallied. Notes due in 2032 rose to 115.43 cents on the dollar on Monday from a close of 114.485 on Friday, data from Refinitiv's Tradeweb showed.

S&P said some assumed slippage on budget targets would be more than offset by high oil prices in 2022-23. The agency assumes a price of $85 per barrel this year and $70 next year. Brent crude LCOc1 was trading at $103.7 at 1017 GMT on Monday.

"However, fiscal pressures will likely rise from 2024, when we expect oil prices will fall to $55 per barrel," S&P said, adding it expected net debt to GDP, seen at 3% this year, to rise to 12% in 2025 - significantly below previous expectations above 30%.

Oman last month closed a $4 billion loan, upsized from $3.5 billion, with a large group of regional and international banks to refinance a $2.2 billion loan it took in March last year.

The new loan is due on March 21, 2029, according to Refinitiv data. It was priced at 240 basis points over the one-month term secured financing rate, two sources said.

That pricing was aggressively low, particularly for a seven-year tenor, sources have previously said.

($1 = 0.3850 Omani rials)

(Reporting by Yousef Saba and Saeed Azhar; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

