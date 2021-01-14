Oman back to debt markets with multi-tranche dollar bond offering

DUBAI, Jan 14 (Reuters) - Oman started selling U.S. dollar-denominated bonds on Thursday with maturities of 10 and 30 years, and it re-opened $750 million bonds due in 2025, a document showed.

Oman was marketing the 10-year paper at around 6.625% and the 30-year at 7.625%-7.75%, the document issued by one of the banks leading the deal showed. The re-opening, or "tap", of the 2025 bonds was marketed at around 4.875%.

The bonds will be of benchmark size, which generally means upwards of $500 million per tranche, and are expected to price later on Thursday.

(Reporting by Davide Barbuscia; Editing by Alison Williams)

