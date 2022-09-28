World Markets

Oman and UAE railway networks to link Oman's Sohar Port with the UAE

Contributor
Enas Alashray Reuters
Published

Oman and UAE's national railway operators established a joint company with investment of about 1.16 billion Omani rials ($3.01 billion) to set up and operate a railway linking Oman's Sohar port with the UAE's network, Oman's state news agency reported on Wednesday. ($1 = 0.3850 Omani rials)

DUBAI, Sept 28 (Reuters) - Oman and UAE's national railway operators established a joint company with investment of about 1.16 billion Omani rials ($3.01 billion) to set up and operate a railway linking Oman's Sohar port with the UAE's network, Oman's state news agency reported on Wednesday.

($1 = 0.3850 Omani rials)

(Reporting by Enas Alashray; Writing by Lina Najem; Editing by Louise Heavens)

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest World Markets Videos

The UK's Plan to Fix the Economy

Sep 26, 2022

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

Explore World Markets

Explore

Most Popular