Oman and UAE railway networks to link Oman's Sohar Port with the UAE

DUBAI, Sept 28 (Reuters) - Oman and UAE's national railway operators established a joint company with investment of about 1.16 billion Omani rials ($3.01 billion) to set up and operate a railway linking Oman's Sohar port with the UAE's network, Oman's state news agency reported on Wednesday.

($1 = 0.3850 Omani rials)

(Reporting by Enas Alashray; Writing by Lina Najem; Editing by Louise Heavens)

