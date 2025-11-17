Omai Gold Mines (OMGGF) Price Target Increased by 18.24% to 1.55

The average one-year price target for Omai Gold Mines (OTCPK:OMGGF) has been revised to $1.55 / share. This is an increase of 18.24% from the prior estimate of $1.31 dated November 9, 2025.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $1.16 to a high of $2.45 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 1,661.13% from the latest reported closing price of $0.09 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 6 funds or institutions reporting positions in Omai Gold Mines. This is an increase of 1 owner(s) or 20.00% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to OMGGF is 1.28%, an increase of 13.84%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 78.57% to 51,360K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

FKRCX - Franklin Gold & Precious Metals Fund holds 21,750K shares representing 3.24% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 17,500K shares , representing an increase of 19.54%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in OMGGF by 106.50% over the last quarter.

INIVX - International Investors Gold Fund holds 17,370K shares representing 2.59% ownership of the company.

OCMGX - OCM MUTUAL FUND OCM Gold Fund - Investor Class holds 5,000K shares representing 0.75% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

UNWPX - World Precious Minerals Fund holds 4,000K shares representing 0.60% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,750K shares , representing a decrease of 18.75%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in OMGGF by 3.16% over the last quarter.

VanEck VIP Trust - VanEck VIP Global Gold Fund Class S holds 1,805K shares representing 0.27% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 77K shares , representing an increase of 95.76%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in OMGGF by 2,998.54% over the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.