Omai Gold Mines Launches $10M Private Placement

Omai Gold Mines (TSE:OMG) has released an update.

Omai Gold Mines Corp. has announced a private placement offering aiming to raise $10 million through the issuance of over 83 million shares at $0.12 each, with funds intended for exploration and development. The offering, expected to close on June 20, 2024, also provides an option for additional shares, potentially increasing proceeds by $1.5 million. This strategic move follows the company’s recent positive Preliminary Economic Assessment and updated Mineral Resource Estimate for the historic Omai Gold Mine.

