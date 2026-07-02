Omada Health CEO Sean Duffy Sells 17,000 Shares. What Does This Mean for Investors?

Key Points

Sean P. Duffy sold 17,258 shares for $342,000 across three days ending June 26.

The transaction represented approximately 1.4% of Duffy's direct holdings at the time of sale.

This sale was executed under a 10b5-1 trading plan adopted on March 13, 2026.

10 stocks we like better than Omada Health ›

Omada Health (NASDAQ:OMDA), a digital care platform for chronic conditions, disclosed that Chief Executive Officer Sean P. Duffy sold 17,258 shares in multiple open-market transactions from June 24 through June 26, 2026, as reported in the SEC Form 4 filing.

Transaction summary

Metric Value Shares sold (direct) 17,258 Transaction value ~$342,000 Post-transaction shares (direct) 394,603 Post-transaction shares (indirect) 851,659 Post-transaction value (direct ownership) ~$8.2 million

Transaction value based on SEC Form 4 weighted average purchase price ($19.82).

Key questions

How does the scale of this transaction compare to Sean Duffy's historical trading activity?

The 17,258-share sale is the largest single sell trade by Duffy in the past year, exceeding the mean sell-only transaction size of approximately 11,386 shares, and reflects available capacity given his reduced direct holdings following prior planned sales.

The 17,258-share sale is the largest single sell trade by Duffy in the past year, exceeding the mean sell-only transaction size of approximately 11,386 shares, and reflects available capacity given his reduced direct holdings following prior planned sales. Did this transaction meaningfully alter Duffy's ownership position in Omada Health?

The sale reduced Duffy's post-transaction beneficial ownership from 0.6928% to 0.6638%, leaving him with a continuing aggregate position of 1,246,262 shares (394,603 direct and 851,659 indirect) as of June 26, 2026.

The sale reduced Duffy's post-transaction beneficial ownership from 0.6928% to 0.6638%, leaving him with a continuing aggregate position of 1,246,262 shares (394,603 direct and 851,659 indirect) as of June 26, 2026. What was the market context and pricing at the time of sale?

Shares were sold at a weighted average price of $19.82 per share, while Omada Health's stock closed at $20.89 on June 26 and was priced at $22.62 as of July 1, representing an 26.5% one-year total return from the prior year.

Shares were sold at a weighted average price of $19.82 per share, while Omada Health's stock closed at $20.89 on June 26 and was priced at $22.62 as of July 1, representing an 26.5% one-year total return from the prior year. Does this sale reflect discretionary action or a pre-scheduled plan?

The sale was executed under a 10b5-1 trading plan adopted on March 13, 2026, indicating a pre-established, routine approach to liquidity rather than a discretionary or reactive transaction.

Company overview

Metric Value Employees 849 Headquarters San Francisco, CA Industry Medical - Healthcare Information Services Revenue (TTM) $260.21 million Net income (TTM) ($122.78 million) 1-year price change 26.5%

Company snapshot

Omada Health provides digital health programs targeting chronic disease management, including cardiometabolic, musculoskeletal, and behavioral health conditions.

Omada Health operates a virtual care platform that delivers evidence-based digital programs designed to manage common chronic ailments.

The company serves employers, health plans, and healthcare providers seeking scalable solutions for chronic condition management.

Omada Health leverages a technology-driven approach to deliver continuous, personalized care for individuals managing chronic conditions. Its platform aims to bridge the gap between in-person medical appointments and ongoing patient support.

What this transaction means for investors

There are multiple reasons an insider may sell which have nothing to do with their outlook on the share price, including having to pay a large personal expense or reasonable portfolio diversification.

While Sean Duffy’s sale may seem innocuous because it was adopted under a trading plan, investors shouldn’t ignore the potential ramifications.

Omada Health held its initial public offering on June 5, 2025, pricing shares at $19. It’s disconcerting to see a CEO selling 13 months after an IPO while touting the business’s great growth. It indicates a lack of faith by the top executive in the business. Don’t forget, sales under this type of trading plan can be canceled by the executive (as long as they are not acting on inside information). Duffy was paid nearly $1 million in cash compensation by Omada in 2025, suggesting that he shouldn’t have needed to raise cash.

Studies show that insider selling isn’t terribly predictive of share price declines — less than half of the time does a share price drop occur within 30 days. And, Omada is expected to see sales increase by around 25% this year.

Still, if the CEO is telling investors to buy the stock, but is selling at the same time, that is a red flag investors should take into account as they weigh Omaada stock.

Should you buy stock in Omada Health right now?

Before you buy stock in Omada Health, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and Omada Health wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Consider when Netflix made this list on December 17, 2004... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $400,101!* Or when Nvidia made this list on April 15, 2005... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $1,212,683!*

Now, it’s worth noting Stock Advisor’s total average return is 911% — a market-crushing outperformance compared to 208% for the S&P 500. Don't miss the latest top 10 list, available with Stock Advisor, and join an investing community built by individual investors for individual investors.

See the 10 stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of July 2, 2026.

Brendan Coffey has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Omada Health. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.