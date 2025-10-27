Omada Health Appoints Thomas Tsang As Chief Medical Officer

(RTTNews) - Omada Health (OMDA), Monday announced the appointment of Thomas Tsang as Chief Medical Officer.

Tsang will lead Omada's clinical organization while advancing clinical quality, outcomes, strategy, and innovation across Omada's multi-condition platform.

"Dr. Tsang's exceptional track record in building a virtual care delivery platform makes him the ideal clinical leader to help drive Omada's next phase of growth," said Sean Duffy, CEO and Co-Founder of Omada Health. "As founding CEO and later Chief Strategy Officer of Valera Health, he successfully scaled virtual specialty care while maintaining clinical excellence and expanding access to underserved populations. His rare combination of hands-on clinical practice, policy expertise, and engagement in the national healthcare quality framework will be instrumental as we work to bend the curve of chronic disease."

Tsang currently serves on the boards of Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Kansas City and the National Committee for Quality Assurance (NCQA).

His earlier experience includes serving as Chief Medical Officer of Merck Healthcare Services and Solutions, a Merck subsidiary focused on digital health solutions.

