Markets
OMDA

Omada Health Appoints Thomas Tsang As Chief Medical Officer

October 27, 2025 — 10:25 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Omada Health (OMDA), Monday announced the appointment of Thomas Tsang as Chief Medical Officer.

Tsang will lead Omada's clinical organization while advancing clinical quality, outcomes, strategy, and innovation across Omada's multi-condition platform.

"Dr. Tsang's exceptional track record in building a virtual care delivery platform makes him the ideal clinical leader to help drive Omada's next phase of growth," said Sean Duffy, CEO and Co-Founder of Omada Health. "As founding CEO and later Chief Strategy Officer of Valera Health, he successfully scaled virtual specialty care while maintaining clinical excellence and expanding access to underserved populations. His rare combination of hands-on clinical practice, policy expertise, and engagement in the national healthcare quality framework will be instrumental as we work to bend the curve of chronic disease."

Tsang currently serves on the boards of Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Kansas City and the National Committee for Quality Assurance (NCQA).

His earlier experience includes serving as Chief Medical Officer of Merck Healthcare Services and Solutions, a Merck subsidiary focused on digital health solutions.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

OMDA

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.