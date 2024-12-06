OMA Sees Surge in November Passenger Traffic

Grupo Aeroportuario Del Centro (OMAB) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte (OMA) reported a significant 9.9% rise in passenger traffic for November 2024 compared to the same month last year. This growth was driven by a notable increase of 40.7% in international traffic and a 5.8% rise in domestic passengers. With 16 new routes launched, OMA’s performance reflects a strong upward trend in the aviation sector.

For further insights into OMAB stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.