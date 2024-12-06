OMA Sees Surge in November Passenger Traffic

Grupo Aeroportuario Del Centro (OMAB) has released an update.
Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte (OMA) reported a significant 9.9% rise in passenger traffic for November 2024 compared to the same month last year. This growth was driven by a notable increase of 40.7% in international traffic and a 5.8% rise in domestic passengers. With 16 new routes launched, OMA’s performance reflects a strong upward trend in the aviation sector.
