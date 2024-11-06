News & Insights

OMA Announces Dividend Payment Schedule for Shareholders

November 06, 2024 — 05:46 pm EST

Grupo Aeroportuario Del Centro (OMAB) has released an update.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte (OMA) announced the payment details for the second installment of its dividend, totaling Ps.2,125 million, to be disbursed to shareholders on November 20, 2024. This payout follows the earlier distribution made in May and highlights OMA’s commitment to returning value to its investors. With operations across key Mexican airports, OMA continues to attract attention in the financial markets.

