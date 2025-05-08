$OM stock is up 26% today. Here's what we see in our data.

$OM stock has now risen 26% today, according to our price data from Polygon. There has been approximately $2,011,195 of trading volume.

$OM Insider Trading Activity

Here is what we see in our data on $OM:

$OM insiders have traded $OM stock on the open market 28 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 28 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $OM stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

LESLIE TRIGG (Chair and CEO) has made 0 purchases and 6 sales selling 114,335 shares for an estimated $96,811 .

. NABEEL AHMED (Chief Financial Officer) has made 0 purchases and 7 sales selling 78,034 shares for an estimated $64,482 .

. JOHN L. BROTTEM (General Counsel) has made 0 purchases and 7 sales selling 64,342 shares for an estimated $53,063 .

. MARC NASH (SVP Operations and R&D) has made 0 purchases and 8 sales selling 44,531 shares for an estimated $36,548.

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

$OM Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 20 institutional investors add shares of $OM stock to their portfolio, and 41 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

You can track data on $OM on Quiver Quantitative.

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information. Note that there may be inaccuracies due to mistakes in ticker-mapping, and other anomalies.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.