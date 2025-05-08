$OM stock is up 26% today. Here's what we see in our data.

$OM stock has now risen 26% today, according to our price data from Polygon. There has been approximately $2,011,195 of trading volume.Here is what we see in our data on $OM:
$OM Insider Trading Activity
$OM insiders have traded $OM stock on the open market 28 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 28 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $OM stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- LESLIE TRIGG (Chair and CEO) has made 0 purchases and 6 sales selling 114,335 shares for an estimated $96,811.
- NABEEL AHMED (Chief Financial Officer) has made 0 purchases and 7 sales selling 78,034 shares for an estimated $64,482.
- JOHN L. BROTTEM (General Counsel) has made 0 purchases and 7 sales selling 64,342 shares for an estimated $53,063.
- MARC NASH (SVP Operations and R&D) has made 0 purchases and 8 sales selling 44,531 shares for an estimated $36,548.
$OM Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 20 institutional investors add shares of $OM stock to their portfolio, and 41 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- AMERIPRISE FINANCIAL INC removed 1,810,234 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $2,009,359
- MUBADALA INVESTMENT CO PJSC removed 1,440,601 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $1,599,067
- FMR LLC removed 1,102,563 shares (-23.1%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $1,223,844
- RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES LLC added 632,574 shares (+1167.7%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $702,157
- MILLENNIUM MANAGEMENT LLC removed 495,174 shares (-26.2%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $549,643
- NORGES BANK removed 461,400 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $512,154
- D. E. SHAW & CO., INC. removed 428,636 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $475,785
