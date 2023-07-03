OM Makes Notable Cross Below Critical Moving Average

In trading on Monday, shares of Outset Medical Inc (Symbol: OM) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $20.88, changing hands as low as $20.78 per share. Outset Medical Inc shares are currently trading off about 4.8% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of OM shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, OM's low point in its 52 week range is $11.41 per share, with $30.55 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $20.93.

